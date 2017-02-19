Story highlights Police say man photographed near trail is a suspect

This may be the first double homicide investigation in county's recent history

(CNN) Investigators have identified a suspect in the deaths of two teens who went missing during a hike, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

The bodies of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, were found Tuesday in woods about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of a man seen near Delphi Historic Trail around the time the teens were there. They did not call him a suspect at the time.

Indiana State Police are circulating this photo of a man on Delphi Historic Trails around the time two teens went missing.

Since then, preliminary evidence has led investigators to suspect the man in the photo participated in the teens' deaths, the state police said in a statement.

No further information about the man was provided.

Read More