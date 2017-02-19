Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu Airport

Story highlights Unidentified man forced his way through the exit lane of security checkpoint

No flights were affected

(CNN) A man forced his way into a secure area at Honolulu International Airport and died after he was detained, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

The incident took place at the airport's commuter terminal Saturday morning. The unidentified man forced his way through the exit lane of the security checkpoint and gained access to an area where ticketed passengers were waiting to board, Hawaii DOT officials told CNN affiliate HawaiiNewsNow

"Even after he was detained, there was still a struggle and the suspect remained combative and at that point is when he became unresponsive," Tim Sakahara, DOT spokesman, told HawaiiNewsNow. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Honolulu Police have opened "an unattended death investigation," the Hawaii DOT said in a statement.

While there was no impact on airport operations, authorities are investigating the security breach, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety told CNN.

Read More