More rain in store after 5 killed in California storms

Story highlights In Northern California, storms started overnight Saturday

Two to 4 inches of widespread rain expected

(CNN) A drenched Northern California will get another round of heavy rainfall until Tuesday, sparking flooding concerns in the region.

The new onslaught of rain comes as Southern California dries out following downpours that left five people dead.

In Northern California, storms started overnight Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. Some areas may get up to 10 inches and the driving rain could drastically reduce visibility, Chinchar warned.

National Weather Service said the storms carried a threat of flooding, mudslides and dangerous travel.

Oroville Dam

Read More