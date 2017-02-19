Trump's Sweden comment raises questions

Story highlights Trump says his remark was based on a Fox News report about immigrants in Sweden.

The Swedish embassy said it looks forward to informing the administration about its policies.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's reference to "what's happening last night in Sweden" during a Saturday rally in Florida raised questions in Sweden and around the internet about what he really meant and where he gets his information.

The President clarified his remarks Sunday, posting on Twitter that his statement "was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNewsconcerning immigrants & Sweden." The tweet confirmed suspicions of many that Trump's remarks stemmed from Tucker Carlson's show Friday night, in which the host interviewed Ami Horowitz, a filmmaker who has tried to tie Sweden's taking in of asylum seekers to increased violent crimes in the country.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Within two hours of the President's post, the official Twitter account of the Embassy of Sweden in the US responded: "We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies."

We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies. https://t.co/x5G3euOWRh — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) February 19, 2017

Trump's reference to the Scandinavian nation, known for liberally accepting Syrian refugees, originally occurred during his Saturday speech.

"We've got to keep our country safe," he said. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris."

