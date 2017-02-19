Trump's Sweden comment raises questions

Story highlights "We've got to keep our country safe," he said

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's reference to "what's happening last night in Sweden" during a Saturday rally in Florida raised questions in Sweden and around the internet about what he really meant.

Trump referenced the Scandinavian nation, known for liberally accepting Syrian refugees, during a section of his speech decrying the dangers of open borders.

"We've got to keep our country safe," he said. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris."

Trump appeared to be referring to recent terror attacks in Germany and elsewhere, but no such attack has occurred in Sweden. The White House did not immediately respond Sunday morning to questions about what Trump meant.

On Twitter, many speculated that Trump, who is a well-chronicled consumer of television news, might have been watching a segment on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show Friday night.

