Senators want Russia-related materials preserved

Washington (CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee is asking more than a dozen agencies, organizations and individuals to preserve communications related to the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sens. Mark Warner, left and Richard Bur sent letters asking for materials to be kept, a Senate aide said.

The panel, led by chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and top Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia, sent letters asking for those materials to be kept, a Senate aide said Sunday.

The move comes amid inquiries into whether President Donald Trump's campaign officials were in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 race. High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials have told CNN.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told NBC's "Meet the Press'' aired on Sunday that he is aware of the letter, adding that the request for records "doesn't mean that there's anything there."

"And as long as they do their job, and we cooperate with them, they'll issue a report, and the report will say there's nothing there," he said.

