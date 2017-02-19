Priebus denies collusion between Trump campaign and Russian officials

Story highlights Priebus said Sunday there was no collusion

It's unclear exactly when Pence was told Flynn had misled him

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said Sunday there was no collusion between anyone involved in President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

Priebus, in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, also offered the closest thing to an official timeline for former national security adviser Michael Flynn's firing, who was asked to resign after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about US sanctions before Trump took office.

The time frame Priebus laid out, however, leaves it unclear exactly when Pence was told Flynn had misled him.

Priebus said then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates informed White House counsel Don McGahn on January 26 about Flynn's talks with the Russian ambassador.

"The next day or the day after, the investigation was closed and no longer going on," Priebus said. "Then the issue shifted to whether or not something was done that was wrong. The vice president was then looped in on this situation, and we talked to the vice president about whether or not Michael Flynn was being honest or not. The vice president knew that there was an FBI interview. And ultimately, we decided after about 10 days, bringing the vice president in, that we decided that he wasn't being honest. That is the timeline. It happened very quickly."

