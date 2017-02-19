Kasich: World leaders 'just not sure' where Trump stands

Story highlights "There is a question that in a time of crisis, where will America be?" Kasich said

Kasich said it's no surprise Trump's administration has taken time to find its "sea legs."

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that world leaders at a major security conference in Munich are "just not sure" where President Donald Trump stands on key foreign policy questions.

"There is a question that in a time of crisis, where will America be?" Kasich told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "State of the Union," referring to what world leaders are saying.

Kasich, a two-term Republican, said Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary John Mattis and others have reiterated the United States' commitment to key alliances and organizations like NATO.

Kasich added: "It's just critically important that all the signals coming out of the administration are very solid and very consistent with the fact that we all stand together in the Western alliance, that we all stand strong for NATO. The President's people have all said it, but frankly, he needs to be heard in a more clear and a more passionate way."

Kasich said it's no surprise Trump's administration has taken time to find its "sea legs." But he said European nations are "begging" the United States to play a leadership role on the global stage.

