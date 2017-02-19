Zakaria: Trump has 'hardly done anything'

Story highlights Fareed Zakaria delivered a damning assessment of Trump's first month

(CNN) CNN's Fareed Zakaria had strong words on Sunday for President Donald Trump's performance so far, imploring viewers to "not confuse motion with progress," and arguing that Trump has "hardly done anything."

"The first few weeks of the Trump administration have been an illustration of that line from the writer Alfred Montalpert: "Do not confuse motion and progress. A rocking horse keeps moving but does not make any progress,'" Zakaria said.

"We are witnessing a rocking horse presidency," he added.

Though the host of CNN's "GPS" acknowledged that since winning the election the President has "dominated the news," he couldn't, fathom what Trump had "actually done" over the past month.

"This week, Trump said at a news conference, "There's never been a presidency that's done so much in such a short period of time," Zakaria noted.

