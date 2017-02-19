Why Trump's supporters still love him

Story highlights Tim Stanley: Why do supporters still back Trump? Journalists don't get it: Many think media is enemy he says it is

He says hatred of media will rally Trump's troops as he tries to do his job. His genius is that if he fails he can blame media

Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between L.A. and D.C. Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) They still love him. On Saturday, Donald Trump addressed a rally in Florida that was as big and adulatory as any he'd seen during the campaign. He attacked the federal judges who challenged his travel ban order. He attacked the reporters who ask tough questions. "They have their own agenda and their agenda is not your agenda," he said. This crowd was "our people," he said.

Timothy Stanley

And those people have lost none of their faith. Don't expect them to.

Their fidelity is impressive given the events of the last month. Trump has had to accept the resignation of his national security adviser, had his travel ban stymied, and ended last week with a bizarre anti-press press conference that, in the opinion of many journalists, was not only inappropriate but frightening.

But we journalists need to be reminded that not everyone is a journalist. Outside the media bubble, opinion of the media is colored by partisan prejudice and is often quite low. Trump has identified an enemy that, many conservatives believe, needs calling out.

JUST WATCHED CNN anchor to Trump: Jefferson favored media Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN anchor to Trump: Jefferson favored media 01:51

Full disclosure: I did not go to the rally in Florida. But I have been to many, many Trump rallies, and as I've tried to score interviews with the audience, I've noticed that Trumpites have two things in common. One is a suspicion of journalists. They always want to know what outlet I represent and what questions I'm likely to ask. Once the interview is over, they usually say the same thing: "Why does the media hate Donald Trump so much?"

Read More