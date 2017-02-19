You've committed the graver sin, Senator Scott

Story highlights Last week, Sen. Tim Scott read off a list of insults he received for supporting Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

(CNN) No one should have more sympathy for Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) than me. As the first black man elected to the US Senate from the Deep South since Reconstruction, Scott occupies a remarkable position in Congress.

And yet when he took to the floor and read off the disgusting comments people had made about him because he is a black Republican who supported Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, my sympathies lay elsewhere.

He's been called an Uncle Tom, a disgrace to his race and a variety of insults using the n-word that he declined to read because he didn't think it appropriate to use that word in the Senate. It is disturbing and unfortunate that he has to face that kind of abuse for simply holding positions that many believe are not acceptable for a black man to have.

"If you're going to be a black conservative, you will be attacked," he said on the Senate floor . "It comes with the territory."

I'm not a conservative but have voted for plenty of Republicans, including George W. Bush. I've argued that President Barack Obama should have listened more intently to the everyday white Americans who despised him, and that school choice, done well, is a legitimate educational policy. I've even defended the Tea Party against charges of blanket racism. Just about every time I've taken such a position, I've received the kinds of verbal assaults Scott has experienced.

