Syria ceasefire opens door for political solution, UN says

Story highlights US anti-ISIS chief says country seeks role to support ceasefire

UN envoy to Syria says ceasefire holding better than previous ones

(CNN) The UN's envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, says the latest ceasefire in the war-ravaged country is holding better than previous ones and that the pause in fighting should pave the way for talks toward a political solution.

A ceasefire between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups was reached in late December. It was brokered by Russia and Turkey, now seen as guarantors of the agreement, and despite some violations, it has held longer than any others since the war began almost six years ago.

ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formally known as Jabhat Al Nursa, are listed by the UN as terrorist groups and were not included in the ceasefire.

"The ceasefire is holding more than previous ones. And, in my modest opinion, has -- if we all look at it carefully and support it -- more chances to actually succeed than others," de Mistura told delegates Sunday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"It's time to try again some intra-Syrian talks," he said, adding the United Nations must see if there is any "space for a political discussion." UN talks on Syria are scheduled to begin in Geneva on Thursday.

