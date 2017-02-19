Iraq starts operation to drive ISIS out of west Mosul

Story highlights ISIS seized Mosul in 2014

Mosul is Iraq's second-largest city

(CNN) Iraq has launched an operation to regain control of western Mosul from ISIS militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Sunday.

The Prime Minister described the operation, which comes after Iraq recaptured eastern Mosul, a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul. He urged Iraqi organizations to provide humanitarian services and support to the liberated area.

"Go forward with my blessing, heroic forces of Iraq," he said on state television.

The Iraqi air force dropped millions of leaflets over western Mosul late Saturday, warning residents of an offensive by ground forces on the ISIS-held part of the city. The area has been targeted only by airstrikes in the past.

