Oscar nominees have these gifts in the bag

(CNN) Don't call it an Oscars gift bag.

The 2017 "Everyone Wins" nominee swag bag is not affiliated with the Academy Awards, nor is it available to everyone.

But that last part is not for lack of trying, said the man who created the bags.

"People are excited -- is the word I would use -- judging from the number of calls we get from people's assistants and agents wanting to make sure we have the correct address to deliver the bag," said Distinctive Assest founder Lash Fary, who curates the gift bags. "When people hear there's a gift bag worth six figures being given out, we actually get calls from those not in the categories we gift."

The bags are only given to the 25 actors and directors nominated for Oscars each year.

