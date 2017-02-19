Kung fu granny, 93, becomes internet sensation in China

Story highlights Zhang Hexian started practicing kung fu when she was four

She wakes up at 5 a.m. to practice each morning

(CNN) She may be petite, but Zhang Hexian can pack a punch.

It's one of the many martial arts moves she's mastered in her 89 years of practicing kung fu. The 93-year-old grandmother recently became a social media sensation in China after photos of her practicing kung fu went viral.

For Zhang, kung fu has been a part of her life for almost as long as she can remember.

"I started when I was four years old," she tells CNN. "It's my family tradition that has lasted more than 300 years."

Zhang Hexian teaches her moves to others in her village

Zhang, who lives in China's southeastern Zhejiang province, says all her family members have learned kung fu, which instills discipline and strength. She recalls how she'd wake up in the morning and start practicing in bed whilst the covers were still over her.

