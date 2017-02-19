Breaking News

Eerie sculptures question the boundaries of human form

By Jamie Fullerton and Sol Han, CNN

Updated 8:33 PM ET, Sun February 19, 2017

South Korean artist Choi Xooang creates hyperrealistic sculptures that depict the human form in its whole and its parts.
Isometric Female (2013)South Korean artist Choi Xooang creates hyperrealistic sculptures that depict the human form in its whole and its parts.
Choi&#39;s work has been compared to horror films, but he says it is designed to convey human expression, not to shock.
Matured Matrial Pink (2016)Choi's work has been compared to horror films, but he says it is designed to convey human expression, not to shock.
10 graphic warning single
Choi is known for his impeccably detailed work -- a characteristic of many contemporary South Korean artists. Most of his sculptures take between two and five months to complete.&lt;br /&gt;
Condition for Ordinary Colonization (2013)Choi is known for his impeccably detailed work -- a characteristic of many contemporary South Korean artists. Most of his sculptures take between two and five months to complete.
In May, Choi will be hosting his first US solo exhibition at New York&#39;s Doosan Gallery, where he is presently completing a six month residency. &quot;There will be one or two new works there, and I&#39;ll be doing more drawings while in New York,&quot; he says.
Reflection (2012)In May, Choi will be hosting his first US solo exhibition at New York's Doosan Gallery, where he is presently completing a six month residency. "There will be one or two new works there, and I'll be doing more drawings while in New York," he says.
Curator Kang Yoewool has described Choi&#39;s sculptures as revealing &quot;mental maladies of contemporary people -- lost; deficient; paranoid; and deprived of free will.&quot;
The Entangled Couple (2007)Curator Kang Yoewool has described Choi's sculptures as revealing "mental maladies of contemporary people -- lost; deficient; paranoid; and deprived of free will."
An oil on resin sculpture named The Heroine, is inspired by the topic of cosmetic surgery. Choi: &quot;There&#39;s a sense of depression that comes from forming one&#39;s shape to show others.&quot;
The Heroine (2009)An oil on resin sculpture named The Heroine, is inspired by the topic of cosmetic surgery. Choi: "There's a sense of depression that comes from forming one's shape to show others."
Choi says that he occasionally likes to visit his exhibitions incognito to see how the public responds to them. &quot;The regret of seeing something I could have done better is bigger than [any negativity from] seeing people observing it.&quot;
Dreamers Forest (2015)Choi says that he occasionally likes to visit his exhibitions incognito to see how the public responds to them. "The regret of seeing something I could have done better is bigger than [any negativity from] seeing people observing it."
As well as his native South Korea, Choi work has been exhibited in France, Singapore, China and Belgium.
Isometric Male (2013)As well as his native South Korea, Choi work has been exhibited in France, Singapore, China and Belgium.
The societal norm of couples is a theme Choi frequently explores, often in grotesque and striking fashion.
The One (2007)The societal norm of couples is a theme Choi frequently explores, often in grotesque and striking fashion.
Choi&#39;s most famous work, &quot;The Wing&quot;, is constructed out of hyperrealistic dismembered hands. &quot;I was thinking about the sacrifice of individuals for a greater society,&quot; says Choi. &quot;People said it looked like it symbolized a victory for people working together.&quot;
The Wing (2009)Choi's most famous work, "The Wing", is constructed out of hyperrealistic dismembered hands. "I was thinking about the sacrifice of individuals for a greater society," says Choi. "People said it looked like it symbolized a victory for people working together."
&quot;Images of individuals wandering within society and conflict within it tend to be the motives and topics of my work,&quot; says Choi.
The Listener (2011)"Images of individuals wandering within society and conflict within it tend to be the motives and topics of my work," says Choi.
&quot;My work tends to center around the human body,&quot; says Choi. &quot;Individuals existing, struggling in different situations of social power and relationships.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Wriggle (2014)"My work tends to center around the human body," says Choi. "Individuals existing, struggling in different situations of social power and relationships."
&quot;In some of my works I really tried to bring out that dark side, that we can face and deal with,&quot; he says. &quot;I thought it&#39;d be a big illness if you kept hiding your darkness,&quot; he says.&lt;br /&gt;
Noise (2007)"In some of my works I really tried to bring out that dark side, that we can face and deal with," he says. "I thought it'd be a big illness if you kept hiding your darkness," he says.
The artist insists he isn&#39;t influenced by horror films, despite the macabre nature of some of his work. &quot;I&#39;m really bad with horror,&quot; he says. &quot;I tend to avoid scenes that are &#39;too much&#39;.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
The Equilibrium (2007)The artist insists he isn't influenced by horror films, despite the macabre nature of some of his work. "I'm really bad with horror," he says. "I tend to avoid scenes that are 'too much'."
&quot;People tend to think positively of couples,&quot; says Choi. &quot;It was said that society needs to be &#39;one,&#39; almost like propaganda. If that&#39;s set forcefully, saying we need to become one, wouldn&#39;t it be unfortunate? I showed that being stitched together hurts.&quot;
The Vegetative State (2007)"People tend to think positively of couples," says Choi. "It was said that society needs to be 'one,' almost like propaganda. If that's set forcefully, saying we need to become one, wouldn't it be unfortunate? I showed that being stitched together hurts."
Choi is completing a six-month residency at New York&#39;s Doosan Gallery and says he is looking forward to his May exhibition. &quot;It&#39;s a non-profit space that is introducing Korean artists overseas,&quot; he says.
The Test Mice (2007)Choi is completing a six-month residency at New York's Doosan Gallery and says he is looking forward to his May exhibition. "It's a non-profit space that is introducing Korean artists overseas," he says.
&quot;I&#39;ve been exploring ordinary people and society they live in,&quot; Choi says of his residency.
Condition for Ordinary Settlement (2012)"I've been exploring ordinary people and society they live in," Choi says of his residency.
&quot;The bigger and more advanced a society, the more standardized and systematized it becomes so as to more efficiently manage and control its citizens.&quot;
Untitled (2014)"The bigger and more advanced a society, the more standardized and systematized it becomes so as to more efficiently manage and control its citizens."
South Korea&#39;s network of art schools has contributed to a thriving contemporary arts scene in the country.
The Between (2007)South Korea's network of art schools has contributed to a thriving contemporary arts scene in the country.
Choi was confronted by a disgruntled member of the public when he exhibited his &quot;Islet of Asperger&quot; series. Accused of exploiting the Asperger&#39;s condition, he had to convince the person not to sue him. &quot;I was hurt and had a hard time,&quot; says Choi.
Islet of Asperger Type 6 (2009)Choi was confronted by a disgruntled member of the public when he exhibited his "Islet of Asperger" series. Accused of exploiting the Asperger's condition, he had to convince the person not to sue him. "I was hurt and had a hard time," says Choi.
&quot;If I have clear imagery and atmosphere my work can happen really fast,&quot; he says. &quot;I could finish one sculpture in two months.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Gaze (2015)"If I have clear imagery and atmosphere my work can happen really fast," he says. "I could finish one sculpture in two months."
&quot;Sometimes it&#39;s hard for me to understand how people say they thought of horror films and zombies through my work,&quot; the artist says. &quot;I&#39;m not sure about that idea...&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Sheddings (2014)"Sometimes it's hard for me to understand how people say they thought of horror films and zombies through my work," the artist says. "I'm not sure about that idea..."
(CNN)In Choi Xooang's hyperrealistic sculptures, eyeless heads face off against each other, dismembered hands convene to form fleshy angel wings, and men with dog heads pose in underpants.

It's little surprise then that the Seoul-born South Korean declares: "If one feels uncomfortable physically or mentally when viewing my work, I would say it worked."
The fine detail and often grotesque style of Choi's work has helped him stand out among South Korea's increasingly diverse contemporary arts scene. But in May he will make further inroads internationally, showing an exhibition at New York's Doosan Gallery, where he is presently completing a six month residency.
    "There is a thread of fine craftsmanship that runs through his work, exquisite rendering," says author of the 2012 book "Korean Contemporary Art" Miki Wick Kim. "And of course, good artwork embodies so many different things coming together -- it can't just be a tangibly gorgeous surface, it needs to have context and relevance."
    &quot;Islet of Asperger Type 6&quot;, by Choi Xooang
    "Islet of Asperger Type 6", by Choi Xooang

    Political roots

    Choi, who studied sculpture at Seoul National University and held his first exhibition in 2002, has often had the relevance of his work tied to his country's political history.
    South Korea has changed dramatically since becoming a democracy in 1987, but the specter of autocratic rule seemingly bleeds into Choi's work.
    "I don't try and say something directly [with my art], as if I were a flag bearer of the general public," Choi says. "It's more like I'm working to portray questions to society and the public living in this obscure situation."
    One of his most strikingly political works, "The One," depicts a shaven-headed couple with the skin of their backs stitched together.
    "People tend to think positively of couples, it was said that society needs to be 'one,' almost like propaganda," says Choi.
    "If that's set forcefully, saying we need to become one, wouldn't it be unfortunate? I showed that being stitched together hurts."
    South Korea's healthy network of art schools has contributed to a thriving contemporary arts scene in the country and a patchwork of styles -- such as the light installations of Choi Jeongmoon, the photo-led works of Jung Lee and Choi's sculpture -- all mingle.
    Choi also draws inspiration from other artistic forces, sharing his Seoul studio with famous piano player, Minsoo Sohn, who has been a friend since high school.
    "I lived in room 408; he lived in 508 above me," Choi says of Sohn.
    "He'd play piano when I worked, so I have memories of drawing whilst listening to him. Now, 20 years later, it's the same."
    Misinterpretation

    His sculptures, which usually take between two and five months to complete, have often drawn comparisons to horror films with their sewn-up skin, animal heads and pained expressions.
    But Choi insists he isn't influenced by such films.
    He says one of his better known works "The Wing," was not designed to shock, despite its severed hands that are formed into a set of wings.
    &quot;The Wing,&quot; by Choi Xooang
    "The Wing," by Choi Xooang
    "I worked to convey the expressions of the hands: Giving power, supporting each other, rather than [trying to] make it look like cut-off corpse hands," he says.
    Misinterpretation aside, Choi's larger problem has been past accusations that he exploited people with Asperger's syndrome for his "Islet of Asperger" series, which was first exhibited in Seoul in 2010.
    "Someone said they would sue me over it...[that I had] I insulted them, presenting them grotesquely. it took me a lot of time to persuade him [not to]," says Choi.
    Read: Extraordinary in the ordinary: These warped works will melt your mind
    "I was only borrowing the name 'Asperger' because it's a word that has two meanings: of having problems with communication but also being very special," he adds.
    More praise than condemnation seems to be coming Choi's way these days, though, and Kim believes his New York exhibition will only enhance this, as well as add to the growing international appreciation of Korean art.
    "There are so many amazing Korean contemporary artists," she says. "It's under-represented internationally... but it's getting much better."