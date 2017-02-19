Story highlights Two of the 31 are seriously injured, and 12 suspects are in custody, officials say

Bullfighting returned to Bogota last month after 2012 ban overturned

(CNN) An explosion Sunday near the Santamaria bullfighting ring in downtown Bogota, Colombia, injured at least 31 people, many of them policemen, according to reports.

Two of the 31 were seriously injured, Mayor Enrique Peñalosa tweeted. At least 10 police officers were hurt, according to the Bogota police press office.

A dozen suspects were taken into custody, the press office said.

"The terrorists won't intimidate us. And we're going to do everything necessary to capture them," Peñalosa said in another tweet.

Los terroristas no nos van a intimidar. Y vamos a hacer todo lo que sea necesario para capturarlos — Enrique Peñalosa (@EnriquePenalosa) February 19, 2017

Footage aired by Medellin-based Cable Noticias showed dozens of police in fluorescent yellow jackets converging at the base of a highrise near the plaza, blocking off streets and directing pedestrians away from the scene.

