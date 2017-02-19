Story highlights 50 or more were also injured in bombing Sunday at market

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 30 people were killed in a car-bomb blast at a market Sunday in Mogadishu, Capt. Abdirisak Mohamed, a senior Somali police officer, told CNN.

Medina Hospital medics said more than 50 people were injured, some critically. Those injured were mostly traders and customers at the market.

The death toll was likely to rise because of the number of seriously injured, Mohamed said.

The dead included soldiers and civilians, he said. The blast occurred at the Kawo-Godey market in Mogadishu's Wadajir district.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

The attack was the first in the capital since the February 8 election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, a Somali-American citizen from Buffalo, New York.

