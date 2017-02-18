Story highlights Russia's foreign minister says the ceasefire will start February 20

Sergey Lavrov says heavy arms will start to be withdrawn

(CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Saturday that a ceasefire will go into effect for Eastern Ukraine on Monday.

His comments followed a meeting with the foreign ministers for Ukraine, Germany and France in Munich, according to Russian state television.

Eastern Ukraine has seen a spike in violence in recent months between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces as efforts to enforce previous ceasefires in the three-year-old conflict have failed.

Lavrov called it positive that the foreign ministers "agreed once again for the state of a ceasefire on February 20."

He said the agreement also concerns "the start of the withdrawal of heavy arms" in eastern Ukraine, a key element in the Minsk agreement, which was negotiated two years ago but never fully implemented.

