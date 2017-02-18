Photos: Severe storms pound Southern California A woman with her dog stops to look at a fallen tree that crushed a car Saturday, February 18, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. One of Southern California's most powerful storms in recent years is causing flooding, power outages and blackouts across the region. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Inspectors check out a sinkhole that formed in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood on February 18 after the severe storm hit.

A Los Angeles apartment building is damaged after a 75-foot-tall tree crashed into it on Friday, February 17.

A firefighter carries a woman after floodwaters engulfed her car on a street in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood on February 17.

A bicyclist tries to maneuver through a flooded street in the Sun Valley area on February 17.

Large waves pound the shore at El Porto in Manhattan Beach as storms slam the Los Angeles area on February 17.

A man attempts to board a bus on a flooded street near the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles on February 17.

The downpour doesn't deter a pedestrian in Los Angeles on February 17.