Roommate wanted: No Trump supporters

Story highlights Sahar Kian's ad for a new roommate includes a "no Trump" clause

She says anyone who supports the President is "by all means a bigot"

(CNN) When 23-year-old Sahar Kian needed a roommate for her home near Georgetown University, she turned to Craigslist. Among her house rules? No alcohol, pets or meat products. And no supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house," Kian, who works for an education-focused nonprofit organization, wrote in her ad.

"Neither are Trump supporters."

Speaking to CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday, Kian rejected the suggestion she was being "a bit intolerant."

"Look at me, I'm brown. I'm a woman. I am somebody who is heavily reliant on Obama's pre-existing condition clause," Kian said, referring to the Affordable Care Act, which bars insurers from banning people with pre-existing medical conditions or asking them to pay higher premiums. High on Trump's to-do list is repealing the law.

Read More