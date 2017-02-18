Story highlights Trump invited supporter to join him on stage

Gene Huber says he salutes cardboard cutout of Trump in his residence

(CNN) In what appeared to be an improvised moment, President Donald Trump invited one of his supporters to join him on stage and take the microphone during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday night.

As the man climbed up, the President addressed security concerns by saying to the crowd, and perhaps to Secret Service agents, "I'm not worried about him. I'm only worried he's going to give me a kiss. I'm not worried about anything else."

Gene Huber, wearing a black Donald Trump T-shirt, hugged the President and spoke for a few moments.

"Mr. President, thank you so, sir. We the people, our movement is the reason why our president of the United States is standing here in front of us today," Huber said. "When President Trump during the election promised all these things that he was going to do for us, I knew he was going to do this for us."

"A star is born," Trump said as Huber returned to the crowd. "I wouldn't say that the Secret Service was thrilled with that, but we know our people, right? We know our people. Great guy. And so many others."

