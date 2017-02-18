Smerconish: 'This is a golden age of journalism'

Story highlights CNN host Michael Smerconish criticized Trump's attacks on the press and defended journalists

(CNN) After President Donald Trump tweeted that the media "is the enemy of the American people," CNN's Michael Smerconish delivered a searing defense of the press Saturday, arguing that this is "actually a golden age of journalism."

Trump's tweet came after a news conference Thursday ostensibly called to announce new labor secretary pick Alexander Acosta devolved into a tirade against the media. The press, the President said at one point, should be "ashamed of themselves."

Smerconish noted in his response to Trump's remarks that the President "uses every opportunity to bash us."

"On his media criticism, I vehemently disagree -- and not just because I'm here at CNN," he said. "The President is attacking of our best checks on government, especially where Congress shows no interest in playing that role."

Now more than ever, people should be investing in journalism and supporting press outlets, the CNN anchor said.

