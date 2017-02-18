The Presidential Records Act and @realdonaldtrump

Story highlights The question is whether Trump is violating the Presidential Records Act of 1978

Trump often deletes tweets from his personal account over spelling mistakes

Washington (CNN) Could the President's Twitter fingers pose a legal challenge?

On Friday, President Donald Trump's Twitter account posted one tweet, deleted it and issued another tweet with similar language.

For posterity's sake, the first tweet read: "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @CNN, @NBCNews and many more) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!"

It was quickly replaced with: "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!"

Deleting a tweet is commonplace -- Twitter does not allow users to edit their messages after they post. The question is whether Trump is violating the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which requires all the president's records be preserved for eventual release to the public on a delayed basis long after the commander in chief leaves office.

