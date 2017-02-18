Pence: U.S. will hold Russia accountable

Munich, Germany (CNN) Seeking to assuage European fears about refreshed Washington-Moscow ties, Vice President Mike Pence told leaders here Saturday that the United States would hold Russia accountable for its actions even as it works to locate new areas for cooperation.

"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common group, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said during remarks at the Munich Security Conference, the first major foreign policy address of the Trump administration.

Pence's speech, which was closely watched in foreign policy circles for its signals about U.S. strategy moving forward, sought to ease concerns on the continent about President Donald Trump, who has offered brash dismissals of long-established transatlantic institutions but few specifics about his intentions.

Pence did not offer any detailed policy proposals during his remarks, expressing in broad terms U.S. commitment to fighting radical Islamic terrorism.

"Today, on behalf of President Trump, I bring you this assurance," Pence said. "The United States of America strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering in our commitment to our transatlantic alliance."

