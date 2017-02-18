McCain warns of those who are 'giving up on the West'

Story highlights McCain joined other world leaders at the Munich Security Conference

McCain said the conference would entertain the idea of whether "the West will survive"

(CNN) Sen. John McCain sought Friday to assuage international fears that America is no longer concerned with being a globally minded leader in "dangerous times" -- but he also warned against a "sense that many of our peoples, including in my own country, are giving up on the West."

"I know there is profound concern across Europe and the world that America is laying down the mantle of global leadership," the Arizona Republican said Friday. "I can only speak for myself, but I do not believe that is the message you will hear from all of the American leaders who cared enough to travel here to Munich this weekend.

"That is not the message you heard today from Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis," he said. "That is not the message you will hear from Vice President Mike Pence. That is not the message you will hear from Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. And that is certainly not the message you will hear tomorrow from our bipartisan congressional delegation."

McCain joined other world leaders at the Munich Security Conference to discuss foreign policy, trade, national security and other leading global issues. Some in the international community have wondered if a president who campaigned on "America First" would still prioritize the concerns of other countries -- including American allies.

With nationalism rising across Europe, McCain said questions about the future of the West's commitment to democratic principles should be taken seriously.

