Looking for a boost, Trump goes back to what he loves: Campaign rallies

Trump's presidential campaign was defined by raucous events

Washington (CNN) After a month of arduous and, at times, turbulent governing, President Donald Trump is ready for what he really loves: Campaigning.

While it is unclear what exactly Trump is campaigning for, the President will take to the road on Saturday, flying from Mar-A-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, to Melbourne, Florida, where he will address what organizers expect will be thousands of supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Trump, ready for some relief from the confines of Washington and the limitations of the house he ran to occupy, is reverting back to the campaign-style event, basking in what energized him for months during the slog of the presidential campaign: The adulation of his supporters.

White House aides have tried to take a hands-off approach to Saturday's event, which is being run by Trump's 2016 campaign, Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

On Friday, though, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was headlining the event as a way to go around the media.

