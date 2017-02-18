Breaking News

Buckley exits DNC chair race, backs Ellison

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 12:28 PM ET, Sat February 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Dems look to future, prepare to pick DNC chair _00002001
exp Dems look to future, prepare to pick DNC chair _00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Dems look to future, prepare to pick DNC chair

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dems look to future, prepare to pick DNC chair 04:36

(CNN)New Hampshire Democratic State Party Chairman Ray Buckley announced Saturday that he is exiting the race to lead the Democratic National Committee and is endorsing Rep. Keith Ellison, R-Minnesota.

"From the moment I stepped into this race, I made it clear that the top two priorities of the next DNC Chair must be to strengthen state parties and reform the DNC," Buckley said in a statement. "Now, many candidates have spoken about these issues, but Keith's commitment to the states and a transparent and accountable DNC has stood out."
The DNC leadership election is scheduled for February 25.
Developing story - more to come