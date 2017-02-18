Buckley exits DNC chair race, backs Ellison

(CNN) New Hampshire Democratic State Party Chairman Ray Buckley announced Saturday that he is exiting the race to lead the Democratic National Committee and is endorsing Rep. Keith Ellison, R-Minnesota.

"From the moment I stepped into this race, I made it clear that the top two priorities of the next DNC Chair must be to strengthen state parties and reform the DNC," Buckley said in a statement. "Now, many candidates have spoken about these issues, but Keith's commitment to the states and a transparent and accountable DNC has stood out."

The DNC leadership election is scheduled for February 25.

