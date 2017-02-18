George Takei: I hear terrible echoes of the past

George Takei is an actor and activist. His Broadway show "Allegiance" screens across cinemas in the United States on the Day of Remembrance, February 19. Follow him on Twitter @GeorgeTakei. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I was just a child of 5 when soldiers marched up our driveway in a Los Angeles residential neighborhood, bayonets in hand, and pounded on our front door, ordering us out. We were permitted only what we could carry, no bedding, no pets.

I remember my mother's tears as she and our father gathered us up, with our precious few belongings in hand. She was determined to bring a sewing machine, fearful that we would need to make or mend clothes where we were headed. She wasn't sure the authorities would allow her to take that Singer machine, so she kept it a secret, even from us. She managed, however, to pack a few treats for us children for the long journey ahead.

Every year, on February 19, we Japanese-Americans honor this day as Remembrance Day, and we renew our pledge to make sure what happened to us never happens again in America. I am always amazed, and saddened, that despite our decadeslong efforts, so many young people today are not even aware that such a tragedy and miscarriage of justice took place here.

Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' In 1943, legendary photographer Ansel Adams took portraits of Japanese-Americans interned at Manzanar Relocation Camp in California. "The purpose of my work was to show how these people, suffering under a great injustice, and loss of property, businesses and professions, had overcome the sense of defeat and despair by building for themselves a vital community in an arid (but magnificent) environment," Adams stated in a letter written when he offered the collection of images to the Library of Congress. Pictured: Corporal Jimmy Shohara Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Nurse Aiko Hamaguchi Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Frank Noboo Horosawa, rubber chemist Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Louise Tami Nakamura Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Joyce Yuki Nakamura Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Kishio Matoba Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Michael Yonemetsu, X-ray specialist Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Miss Tetsuko Murakami Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Teruko Kiyomura, bookkeeper Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Toyo Miyatake, photographer Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Mrs. May Ichide, Sunday school teacher Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Private Kato Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Bert K. Miura, clothing designer Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Portraits from 'a great injustice' Miss Michiko Sugawara, stenographer Hide Caption 14 of 14

And I grow increasingly concerned that we are careening toward a future where such a thing would again be possible.

A few months into his campaign, Donald Trump refused to outright reject the policies and fears that underlay the internment. Instead, he suggested that it was a tough call, and that he "would have had to be there" in order to know whether it was the wrong one.

I cannot help but hear in these words terrible echoes from the past. The internment happened because of three things: fear, prejudice and a failure of political leadership. When the administration targets groups today, whether for exclusion from travel here on the basis of religion and national origin, or for deportation based on their undocumented status, I know from personal experience that these are not done, as they claim, truly in the name of national security.

No, instead they are intended to strike fear into communities, to show the muscle and "toughness" of a new president, and to divide the citizenry against itself. These are the acts of a despot, not an elected leader.

I have dedicated my life to standing against our nation's impulse toward demagoguery and tyranny by the whipped-up masses. The answer lies not just in education, but in empathy. The false narrative -- that there are those who belong here and those who do not -- is designed precisely to divorce us from the truth that we are all here and in this together.

We are an interdependent people, sharing a common bond of humanity. The most pernicious aspect of Trump's policies is thus the denial of those basic bonds and that humanity. I will not stand for it, and no people of good conscience should.

The question before us, then, on Remembrance Day is a simple one: Will America remember? The internment is not a "precedent," it is a stark and painful lesson. We will only learn from the past if we know, understand and remember it. For if we fail, we most assuredly are doomed to repeat it.