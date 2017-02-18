Story highlights Renault eDams driver wins Buenos Aires ePrix

Swiss has won all three races this season

Jean-Eric Vergne finishes second

(CNN) Another ePrix, another victory for Sebastien Buemi.

The Renault eDams driver made it three wins out of three for the 2016/17 season at the Buenos Aires ePrix with another impressive drive at the Puerto Madero Street Circuit on Saturday.

The reigning world champion led for the majority of the 37-lap race after starting third on the grid behind pole sitter Lucas di Grassi -- a first for the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver -- and Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne.

Vergne seized the lead from di Grassi on the third lap but by lap six it was Buemi who had hit the front -- and the Swiss driver never looked back.

The 27-year-old took the checkered flag a comfortable three seconds clear of Vergne to seal a third consecutive win -- the first driver to achieve the feat in Formula E -- and his ninth overall in the all-electric race series.

