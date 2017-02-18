1 killed in Belgium train derailment

Story highlights Emergency services have evacuated about 50 passengers, the railway operator said

About 100 people were on board the train at the time it derailed

(CNN) One person has died and at least 19 people are injured after a passenger train in Belgium derailed Saturday east of Brussels, police in the town of Leuven said.

The emergency services at the scene have evacuated about 50 passengers, according to the national railway operator Infrabel. Some of them are seriously injured.

Police officers and officials stand next to a train after it derailed Saturday in Leuven, east of Brussels.

Infrabel said in a statement that the accident took place at about 1:15 p.m. local time as the train with about 100 people on board was traveling from Leuven toward Brussels, the capital.

The train derailed shortly after leaving Leuven station for reasons yet to be determined, it said, and one of the cars overturned.