'Golden Girls'-inspired café now open

By Jessica Moskowitz, CNN

Updated 9:34 AM ET, Sat February 18, 2017

The sign outside Rue La Rue Café in New York City carries a line from &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; theme song: thank you for being a friend.
The sign outside Rue La Rue Café in New York City carries a line from "The Golden Girls" theme song: thank you for being a friend.
This star lays at the entrance of the Rue La Rue Café.
This star lays at the entrance of the Rue La Rue Café.
Cafe owner Michael LaRue.
Cafe owner Michael LaRue.
Decorating -- during construction and after.
Decorating -- during construction and after.
A wider shot of the cafe fully decorated.
A wider shot of the cafe fully decorated.
Actress Rue McClanahan kept all of her clothes from her career.
Actress Rue McClanahan kept all of her clothes from her career.
Rue McClanahan won an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy in 1987. The award is on display at the Rue La Rue Café.
Rue McClanahan won an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy in 1987. The award is on display at the Rue La Rue Café.
Diane Pape (right) is from Saginaw, Michigan. She says she&#39;s &quot;the Rose character&quot; from &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; while her friend on the left is &quot;the Blanche.&quot;
Diane Pape (right) is from Saginaw, Michigan. She says she's "the Rose character" from "The Golden Girls" while her friend on the left is "the Blanche."
A head shot of actress Rue McClanahan hangs at the end of a progression of images with the word &quot;forever&quot; above the picture.
A head shot of actress Rue McClanahan hangs at the end of a progression of images with the word "forever" above the picture.
A look at the bathroom inside the Rue La Rue Café. Do those tiles look familiar?
A look at the bathroom inside the Rue La Rue Café. Do those tiles look familiar?
Rue costume piece
One of many of the artifacts that adorns the walls at the Rue La Rue Café.
One of many of the artifacts that adorns the walls at the Rue La Rue Café.
Story highlights

  • A café honoring the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan and 'The Golden Girls' is now open in New York City
  • McClanahan won an Emmy in 1987 for her role as Blanche Devereaux
  • Café guests can see photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories from the actress' estate

New York (CNN)"Golden Girls" fans now have the perfect place to gather with pals and confidants.

Rue La Rue Café, which celebrates the popular TV series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan, has opened in New York City.
The café features memorabilia ranging from McClanahan's 1987 Emmy Award to a colorful collection of costumes, photographs and kitsch.
    Michael LaRue was a close friend of McClanahan prior to her death in 2010. He now manages McClanahan's estate, which includes 220 "Golden Girls" pieces that he will rotate through the café to be shared with the public.
    "This has given her eternal life," LaRue told CNN.

    An ode to Blanche

    McClanahan played Blanche Devereaux, a sassy woman of a certain age who wasn't afraid to display her affinity for men and sex.
    More than 25 years after "The Golden Girls" debuted, the show still has a loyal following, and episodes are available through the streaming service Hulu.
    Already, McClanahan devotees from Australia to India and beyond have come through to see the collection, LaRue said.
    During a recent visit to the café, Jaime Millner, 30, told CNN she identifies with McClanahan's character.
    "She's sassy, she's fun, she's intelligent, she owns every bit of herself, makes no apologies," Millner said of Blanche. "That's why I love her."
    Diane Pape traveled from Saginaw, Michigan, with her friends to visit the Rue La Rue Café.
    Pape, pointing to a friend across the table, said, "She's the Blanche character, and I'm the Rose character. I always have really good stories to tell you. Great stories."
    While LaRue said he and McClanahan never talked about opening a café, they did share a strong bond.
    "She was a very talented actress, but better than that, she was a wonderful friend," LaRue said. "She was a loving, kind, generous person and I'm really honored to be able to do this little bit to keep her legacy alive."