'Golden Girls'-inspired café now open

Story highlights A café honoring the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan and 'The Golden Girls' is now open in New York City

McClanahan won an Emmy in 1987 for her role as Blanche Devereaux

Café guests can see photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories from the actress' estate

New York (CNN) "Golden Girls" fans now have the perfect place to gather with pals and confidants.

Rue La Rue Café, which celebrates the popular TV series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan, has opened in New York City.

The café features memorabilia ranging from McClanahan's 1987 Emmy Award to a colorful collection of costumes, photographs and kitsch.

Michael LaRue was a close friend of McClanahan prior to her death in 2010. He now manages McClanahan's estate, which includes 220 "Golden Girls" pieces that he will rotate through the café to be shared with the public.

"This has given her eternal life," LaRue told CNN.

Having a cup of the Sophia blend at the new Golden Girls cafe in #washingtonheights! A post shared by Ben Schneider (@nycben) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Read More