North Korean man arrested in Kim Jong Nam's death

Story highlights North Korean Ri Jong Chol is the fourth suspect arrested

Another person detained in death says she thought it was a prank

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in the mysterious death of the half brother of North Korea's leader.

North Korean Ri Jong Chol was arrested Friday in Selangor, Malaysia. He is one of four people detained in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The victim was on his way to catch a flight Monday morning to see his family in Macau. Police believe he was sprayed with poison as he waited to board the flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

In addition to the North Korean man, an Indonesian woman, a Malaysian man and another woman carrying Vietnamese identification have been arrested.

The Indonesian woman, identified as Siti Aishah, thought she was participating in a television prank show when she squirted liquid in the victim's face, Indonesian police said.