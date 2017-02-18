Breaking News

And in this corner: The 'Donald Trump' Mexicans love to hate

By Flora Charner, CNN

Updated 1:54 PM ET, Sat February 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Wrestler channels anti-Trump rage
Wrestler channels anti-Trump rage

    JUST WATCHED

    Wrestler channels anti-Trump rage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wrestler channels anti-Trump rage 01:28

Story highlights

  • Mexicans flock to the sport of Lucha Libre, where good battles evil
  • Newest bad boy getting attention bears a striking resemblance to the US President

Mexico City (CNN)It's fight night in Arena Mexico, and the red and green stands are packed with fans. Some wear the masks of their favorite wrestling idols, while others play drums and noisemakers ringside.

Lucha Libre is a traditional pastime in Mexico City -- a place where crowds come to see good fight evil and where they can get just about anything off their chests. The fans shout tirades, even obscenities, against the bad guys in what's seen as collective stress relief.
Meet Mexico&#39;s pro-Trump wrestling villain
Meet Mexico's pro-Trump wrestling villain

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet Mexico's pro-Trump wrestling villain

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet Mexico's pro-Trump wrestling villain 03:16
The lights dim and the announcer's voice comes over the loud speakers: the battle is about to begin. The heroes, or "tecnicos," enter first down a ramp to roaring applause. The bad guys, or "rudos," follow to be hissed and booed by the crowd.
    And there's the new anti-hero on the scene: flowing blond hair, a deep tan and an American flag -- no villain is more despised than Sam Adonis, the "Donald Trump" of Lucha Libre.
    Adonis, 27, hit the Lucha scene 10 months ago after nearly a decade of professional wrestling in the United States and Europe. More recently, the Pittsburgh native, born Sam Polinsky, saw a chance bring the ultimate "bad hombre" to the fans.
    Read More
    Lucha Libre wrestler Sam Adonis waves a Donald Trump flag as he is introduced to the crowd at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    Lucha Libre wrestler Sam Adonis waves a Donald Trump flag as he is introduced to the crowd at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    &quot;Now it&#39;s time to put on my fake tan,&quot; Adonis says before his match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    "Now it's time to put on my fake tan," Adonis says before his match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    A mural decorates the ceiling of the Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12, 2017. The Mexico City venue has hosted Lucha Libre fights since the mid-1950s.
    Photos:
    A mural decorates the ceiling of the Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12, 2017. The Mexico City venue has hosted Lucha Libre fights since the mid-1950s.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Fans watch the Lucha Libre match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    Fans watch the Lucha Libre match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Adonis puts an opponent in a hold during a Lucha Libre match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    Adonis puts an opponent in a hold during a Lucha Libre match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    &quot;Now here&#39;s the money shot,&quot; Adonis says about his Donald Trump tights before his match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    "Now here's the money shot," Adonis says about his Donald Trump tights before his match at Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    A street vendor sells Lucha Libre paraphernalia outside Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    A street vendor sells Lucha Libre paraphernalia outside Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Fans watch as fighters enter the ring at the Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos:
    Fans watch as fighters enter the ring at the Arena Mexico on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    01 trump lucha libre02 trump lucha libre07 trump lucha libre03 trump lucha libre04 trump lucha libre05 trump lucha libre06 trump lucha libre08 trump lucha libre
    "At first, I just had a picture of Donald Trump on the side of my tights and the reaction to that was overwhelming. People were either very cold or very hot," Adonis told CNN. "The day he won the presidency, I knew I had a golden opportunity."

    He loves to be hated

    In addition to the tights, his transformation into a Trump-like figure includes straightening his blond hair and layering self-tanner all over his body. Unlike many of his fellow fighters, he doesn't wear a mask. And his main prop is a large American flag with the US President's face plastered on it.
    His act gets a strong reaction.
    "To me, there's nothing like performing in front of an audience that pretty much hates me," Adonis said. "When I walk into the ring with the flag they think, OK he's a gringo (American). Once they see I've got a picture of Donald Trump on it, all bets are off."
    Trump-loving wrestler jumps into Mexico&#39;s ring
    mexico wrestling trump pkg darlington_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump-loving wrestler jumps into Mexico's ring

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump-loving wrestler jumps into Mexico's ring 02:35
    Lucha Libre, or "free fighting," dates back a century to the Mexican Revolution, when it was an entertaining escape from everyday life.
    Today, Mexicans who feel threatened or insulted by Trump's attitude toward Mexico -- whether it's his opposition to NAFTA, demands that Mexico pay for a border wall or complaints about how the country handles its "tough hombres" -- have their ultimate punching bag in Adonis.
    During his latest fight, a variety of colorful insults were thrown his way, as well as several body blows from both his rivals and teammates. At one point, the crowd began chanting former President Barack Obama's campaign slogan of "Si, se puede" or "Yes, we can."
    A fan cheers as Sam Adonis and the &quot;rudos&quot; (bad guys) are defeated by the &quot;tecnicos.&quot;
    A fan cheers as Sam Adonis and the "rudos" (bad guys) are defeated by the "tecnicos."
    Lucha fans Elois Ruiz and Luis Huerta try to come to the Arena Mexico at least once a month for the sport, the fun and stress relief. For Ruiz, it's gotten even better now that Adonis has joined the routine.

    'Made in Mexico is better'

    "I don't like Trump, but I like watching 'the gringo' -- he's fun," Ruiz told CNN as she watched in the stands with her silver mask on.
    Others, like Iluani Medina, still prefer their homegrown "rudos."
    "Made in Mexico is better," Medina said. "Don't even get me started on that other guy."
    Adonis said he did not vote in the US presidential election but respects Trump and probably would have supported him over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
    Complicated feelings are on display among his audiences, Adonis said.
    Sam Adonis (right) and El Cuatrero lock on in a show of force during their training session at the Mexico Arena, nicknamed the cathedral of Lucha Libre.
    Sam Adonis (right) and El Cuatrero lock on in a show of force during their training session at the Mexico Arena, nicknamed the cathedral of Lucha Libre.
    "A lot of the people have been coming their entire life and love a good bad guy," Adonis said. "Nine times out of 10, when I leave the arena, the same people who were cursing and screaming at me want a picture with me or an autograph."