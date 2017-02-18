Story highlights Mexicans flock to the sport of Lucha Libre, where good battles evil

Newest bad boy getting attention bears a striking resemblance to the US President

Mexico City (CNN) It's fight night in Arena Mexico, and the red and green stands are packed with fans. Some wear the masks of their favorite wrestling idols, while others play drums and noisemakers ringside.

Lucha Libre is a traditional pastime in Mexico City -- a place where crowds come to see good fight evil and where they can get just about anything off their chests. The fans shout tirades, even obscenities, against the bad guys in what's seen as collective stress relief.

The lights dim and the announcer's voice comes over the loud speakers: the battle is about to begin. The heroes, or "tecnicos," enter first down a ramp to roaring applause. The bad guys, or "rudos," follow to be hissed and booed by the crowd.

And there's the new anti-hero on the scene: flowing blond hair, a deep tan and an American flag -- no villain is more despised than Sam Adonis, the "Donald Trump" of Lucha Libre.

Adonis, 27, hit the Lucha scene 10 months ago after nearly a decade of professional wrestling in the United States and Europe. More recently, the Pittsburgh native, born Sam Polinsky, saw a chance bring the ultimate "bad hombre" to the fans.

