Story highlights Man sacrificed his Tesla to save an ailing motorist

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated him

(CNN) It's not every day a car crash saves a life, or gets you a shout-out from one of the car industry's biggest names.

Manfred Kick was driving his Tesla Model S down the Autobahn near Munich, Germany on Monday, when he noticed something was amiss. The Volkswagen Passat ahead of him was out of control, swerving and slamming into the guardrail.

When he took a closer look, he saw the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, apparently unconscious. Kick immediately called emergency services.

He could have driven off and hoped for the best, but it was clear the situation was still dangerous. Kick was concerned the other car wasn't stopping, and he told the German newspaper Muencher Merkur "it was clear the driver needed urgent help."

How do you stop a speeding car? Kick settled on some Newtonian physics. He risked his safety—and his Tesla—and pulled in front of the unconscious driver's car. He carefully slowed until the Passat hit his rear bumper and continued to brake until he brought both cars to a stop. He stayed with the driver and waited until help arrived. According to Muencher Merkur, police and fire responders took the driver to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a possible stroke and internal injuries.

Read More