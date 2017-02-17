Florida man arrested in plot to get rich by bombing Target stores

Story highlights Mark Barnett faces a charge of possession of a destructive device

He had built 10 bombs inside food-item boxes, according to a criminal complaint

(CNN) Mark Barnett had what he thought was a great get-rich-quick scheme involving homemade bombs, Target superstores, and well-timed trades on the stock market.

It did not go according to plan.

Barnett, a 48-year-old from Ocala, Florida, is accused of possession of a destructive device affecting commerce, the US Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida said in a statement Thursday.

Barnett allegedly built 10 explosive devices and disguised them as food-item boxes, and he delivered those boxes to an unnamed person to place them in Target stores along the East Coast, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The plan, Barnett told that person, was to set off the bombs in Target stores in Florida, Virginia, and New York, sending the company's stock value down. Barnett would then buy Target stock cheaply, and sit and wait as the stock rebounded, which he referred to as "easy money," according to the criminal complaint.

Read More