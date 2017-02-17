Story highlights Flood watches in place for much of Southern California

More than 12 inches of rainfall expected near Oroville Dam

(CNN) The next wave of torrential downpour is expected to hit Southern California by daybreak Friday as northern parts of the state brace for whether the Oroville Dam can withstand more rain this weekend.

Flash flood watches affecting more than 21 million people are in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and Southern Santa Barbara counties, the National Weather Service said.

Next round of rain & snow pushes north toward daybreak Friday. Snow levels 5000-6000 feet. Plan ahead for a wet AM commute! #cawx #castorm pic.twitter.com/dKVktb3yWs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 17, 2017

"The storm looks to be the strongest storm to hit southwest California this season. It is likely the strongest within the last six years and possibly even as far back as December 2004 or January 1995," according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the south-facing foothills and coastal mountain slopes could see up to 10 inches of rain through the weekend, meteorologists said.

"The incessant heavy rains, expected to reach up to 1 inch per hour, will dramatically increase the threat of urban flooding, as well as mud and debris flows from recent burn areas near mountainous terrain," CNN meteorologist Derek VanDam said. "The highest elevations of Los Angeles and Ventura counties will likely experience 1 to 2 feet of snow with near hurricane force winds near the tops of mountain overpasses."