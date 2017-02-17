Raccoon stuck on garbage truck reminds us, 'Hang in there'

(CNN) It's a real-life motivational poster for Friday. A normal morning drive into Washington, D.C. turned into a cute moment when a commuter saw a raccoon holding on to the back of a garbage truck in Arlington, Virginia.

After seeing the raccoon in the Rosslyn neighborhood, Politico reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich alerted truck driver. He immediately began working to figure out exactly what to do with the ride-sharing critter.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

About 12:25 p.m., three Falls Church police officers responded with catch poles. By that time, the masked marauder had crawled into the truck container.

Photos provided to CNN by the city of Falls Church show the truck driver on top of the truck, retrieving the raccoon with the pole.

The raccoon was released in a nearby park.

Read More