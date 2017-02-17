Story highlights Ivanka Trump by Ivanka Trump is extremely popular on Amazon

Boost comes after some bad news from big retailers

(CNN) If you've lost sleep worrying that Ivanka Trump's brand is in jeopardy, take comfort -- her perfume is a now a best seller on Amazon.

Sales were so high that her scent on Friday took the two spots in Amazon's best sellers in Women's eau de parfum: one spot for the spray and one for the roll-on version.

The fragrance is described as an "alluring and feminine floral Oriental" scent that is a "symbol of grace and beauty."

