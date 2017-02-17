Driver caught using mannequin in HOV lane

(CNN) After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat -- she wasn't real.

As the trooper approached the car along Interstate 5, he realized the passenger was actually a mannequin. Though the skin was rubber, the mannequin was almost lifelike, sporting a pink cardigan, scarf and blond wig.

Trooper Todd Bartolac, the information officer for Pierce County, on Friday tweeted a picture of the mannequin: "Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts!"

Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts! #buckelup — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

This isn't the first time a mannequin has had a run in with the law. Last December, a police officer in Hudson, New York, smashed open a car window after believing an elderly woman was frozen in the front seat . The owner of the car turned out to be a sales rep for a company that makes medical training devices.

So if you feel the need to travel with a mannequin, maybe it's best to keep it in the trunk.