Brewery gives time off for new puppy parents

Story highlights BrewDog, an Ohio brewery, fulfilled a long-held employee wish

Company has also improved maternity/paternity leave

(CNN) Who wants to work in a brewery?

[Crowd goes wild]

Who wants to work in a brewery that also gives you time off when you get a new dog?

[Crowd is screeching, uncontrollable. They claw at their faces with joy.]

Dog days.



Taking time out for paw-ternity leave! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JhntbnixFo — BrewDog (@BrewDog) February 13, 2017