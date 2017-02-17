Breaking News

Brewery gives time off for new puppy parents

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Fri February 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • BrewDog, an Ohio brewery, fulfilled a long-held employee wish
  • Company has also improved maternity/paternity leave

(CNN)Who wants to work in a brewery?

[Crowd goes wild]
Who wants to work in a brewery that also gives you time off when you get a new dog?
    [Crowd is screeching, uncontrollable. They claw at their faces with joy.]
    BrewDog, an aptly named Scottish brewery with a new location in Ohio, is upping its employee benefits game by offering a week off for workers who get a new puppy or dog. Why?
    Read More
    "We care about two things above all else. People and beer," brewery co-founder James Watt told USA Today. "We also just really like dogs."
    Your dog&#39;s nose is a cold, wet crime fighter
    Your dog's nose is a cold, wet crime fighter

      JUST WATCHED

      Your dog's nose is a cold, wet crime fighter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Your dog's nose is a cold, wet crime fighter 01:08
    Fair enough. Also, dogs are a lot of work! If you get a new puppy, you're basically covered in poop for days. If you rescue an older dog, you're busy trying to convince it you are worthy of its love.
    "We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family," Watt said.
    For families with less hair, the company has "enhanced paternity and maternity pay," and all of these perks apply to the more than 1,000 BrewDog employees around the world.