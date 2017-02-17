Story highlights Shiffrin targets third straight slalom world title

Shiffrin: "Not winning makes me feel like I've done something wrong"

21-year-old American is Olympic slalom champion

(CNN) At just 21, Mikaela Shiffrin has already achieved more than most professional skiers do in a lifetime.

The US star announced her arrival when she won the women's slalom title at the 2013 World Championships, a feat she repeated in 2015.

In St. Moritz Saturday, Shiffrin will attempt to become the first woman to win three slalom World Championship golds in a row since Germany's Christl Cranz back in 1939.

The youngest ever Olympic slalom champion -- Shiffrin was 18 when she won in Sochi in 2014 -- admits past success brings its own sort of pressure.

"In a way, once you win, if you don't win again it's sort of like you've lost something," Shiffrin told CNN's Alpine Edge ahead of the World Championships.

