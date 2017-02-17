Story highlights Hirscher wins first giant slalom world title

Jet knocks TV camera to floor

(CNN) Nearly hit by a drone two years ago, Friday's World Championships in St. Moritz showed Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher's calm under pressure in dealing with the distraction of another falling camera.

The second run of the giant slalom was delayed by more than 30 minutes after a Swiss air force jet clipped the cable carrying the moveable television camera over the finish area.

'Disaster was averted'. @TinaMaze reacts after camera crashes to ground after being hit by plane at #StMoritz2017 https://t.co/1mFkuC8EP5 — Eurosport (@Eurosport) February 17, 2017

The camera crashed to the floor but no-one was injured, while the jet landed safely at a nearby airbase. On a nearby chairlift, Hirscher remain focused on his skiing and clinched a first giant slalom world title and fifth in all.

The 27-year-old led after the first run and held off Austria teammate Roland Leitinger by 0.25 seconds with Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen taking a surprise bronze medal.

"It's an unbelievable feeling after one of the toughest races we've had this season so far," Hirscher said in a podium interview. "I am very thankful for this.

