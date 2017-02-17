Story highlights Team NZ launches boat with cycle grinders

Pedal power used to drive hydraulic systems

America's Cup takes place in Bermuda

(CNN) Cycling at sea conjures up images of holiday pedalos, but Team New Zealand's sailors hope pedal power will help them win the 35th America's Cup.

The Kiwis have gambled on an innovative approach in their bid to capture the Auld Mug for the first time since 2000 and avenge the 9-8 defeat by Oracle Team USA in San Francisco in 2013.

For this year's event in Bermuda, the New Zealanders have replaced the traditional arm-powered winches with cycle-style grinders.

Four bikes on each of their new AC50 catamaran's hulls will provide the power to supply the hydraulic systems, which raise and lower the foils and pull in the huge wingsail.

The ideal scenario, and the fastest way to sail, is to keep the boats foiling continuously above the water all around the course -- known as stable flight.