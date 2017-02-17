Virginia man who tried to aid ISIS sentenced

Story highlights Haris Qamar pled guilty in October to aiding the Islamic extremists

The Justice Department has steadily prosecuted men found to be trying to recruit and inspire ISIS

Washington (CNN) A Virginia man who appeared set on inspiring attacks in Washington by adherents to ISIS was sentenced on Friday to eight and a half years in prison.

Haris Qamar pleaded guilty in October to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group and was sentenced by US District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, the Justice Department said.

Qamar, 26, spoke to an FBI informant about possible targets in the capital and encouraged a confidential witness to take certain photographs of possible targets for a video meant to inspire future attackers. The confidential witness and Qamar later visited several of those targets, including some in Arlington, Virginia, last spring, prosecutors said.

Qamar, from the city of Burke in Fairfax County, also had several conversations with the witness during which he expressed his admiration for violence and suicide bombings.

The Justice Department has steadily prosecuted men found to be trying to recruit and inspire ISIS homegrown attackers in the US. As a candidate, President Donald Trump repeatedly pledged to crack down on Islamic extremism after several terrorist attacks occurred during the 2016 presidential race.