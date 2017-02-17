Senate set to confirm EPA nominee Scott Pruitt over Democratic objections

Story highlights Senate votes in early afternoon on Pruitt

Democrats want to delay the vote in order to review emails between him and industry while he was Oklahoma attorney general

Washington (CNN) The Senate is set Friday to confirm Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency Republicans desperately want to rein in after what they charge was eight years of dangerous activism under the Obama administration that hurt businesses, jobs and the economy.

Pruitt maybe just the person to do it. As Oklahoma attorney general he sued the agency many times in that pursuit and has vowed to curb the EPA's regulatory reach once in office.

"He's exceptionally qualified," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "He's dedicated to environmental protection. And, as someone with state government experience, he understands the real-world consequences of EPA actions and knows that balance is the key to making policies that are sustainable over the long-term."

The 12:30 p.m. Senate vote comes a day after a federal judge ruled the Oklahoma attorney general's office must turn over thousands of emails related to Pruitt's communications with fossil fuel companies, which have a large presence in his state.

Environmental activists and many Democrats wanted to delay the confirmation vote until those emails are released -- probably sometime next week -- but Republicans had no interest in a delay, especially after Democrats deliberately slow-walked the confirmation process for many of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

