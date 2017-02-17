Story highlights Alexey Pushkov claimed there are "three lines" on Russia from the Trump administration

He also said President Donald Trump was likely to be dragged into the "Washington swamp"

Moscow (CNN) Outspoken Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov claimed Friday on Twitter that US President Donald Trump and senior figures in his administration are not on the same page on Russia.

Pushkov tweeted early Friday: "Trump hopes to make a deal with Russia. Mattis thinks (in vain) that he can put pressure 'from a position of strength'. Tillerson is playing a 2nd Kerry. Three lines from 1 administration."

Speaking Thursday after a NATO conference in Brussels, Belgium, Mattis said the United States was "not in a position right now" to collaborate with Russia on military matters and spoke of the need to negotiate with Russia "from a position of strength."

He also accused Russia of violating international law, labeling its actions as "aggressive" and "destabilizing," and said there was "very little doubt" that Russia had interfered or attempted to interfere in a number of democratic elections.

