McConnell urges GOP: Don't fear protesters

Story highlights Lawmakers left the Capitol Friday after an intense two months for their regular "recess"

Many Republicans have canceled their plans for in-person town halls

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he's not afraid of protesters, delivering an implicit message to his Republican colleagues, even as the House of Representatives' chief security officer warned representatives to be extra cautious next week.

"Remember the famous Claude Rains line in 'Casablanca'? 'Gambling in Casablanca?' Demonstrations in America? It doesn't bother me," McConnell said Friday. "Everybody's got a right to express themselves. As long as they do it peacefully, I got no problem."

Lawmakers left the Capitol Friday after an intense two months for their regular "recess" -- typically a staid time for them to meet with supporters in their home states, which are now expected to be hotbeds of protest from angry Democrats and liberals.

Plans by Democratic organizers to show up to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz's events next week led one conservative supporter of the first-term lawmaker to urge counter-protesters to show up with guns, according to reports.

And many Republicans have canceled their plans for in-person town halls, instead planning conference calls and others opting for tightly-controlled access.

Read More